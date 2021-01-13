RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $177.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,911. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of -334.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

