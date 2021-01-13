RNC Capital Management LLC Has $32.14 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,587 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,289,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,021,383. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

