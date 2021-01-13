RNC Capital Management LLC Has $625,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.88. 771,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

