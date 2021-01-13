RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.61. 1,451,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

