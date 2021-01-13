RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

APTV traded down $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.06. 2,274,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

