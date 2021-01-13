Robert Half International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,055 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the typical volume of 206 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.63. 1,046,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,710. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 25.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 16.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Robert Half International by 456.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.