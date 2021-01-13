Robert Half International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,383% compared to the average volume of 206 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 89.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $22,922,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 112.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 353,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,742,000 after buying an additional 128,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 30.2% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 93,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,710. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.