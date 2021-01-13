Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $16,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $360.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

