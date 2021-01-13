Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) Trading Up 8.9%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. 805,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 244,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.11 million and a PE ratio of -77.26.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

