Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 345 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 345 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 358.86.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

