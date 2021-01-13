Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYCEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. 5,176,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,470. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

