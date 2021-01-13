Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 4%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 1,688,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,185,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

