Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Update

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 10,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rosetta Genomics stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Rosetta Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

