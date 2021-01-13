Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Shares of Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.20. Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71.

About Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in research, development, production, and sale of Chitin, a bio-degradable polymer. Its products are applied in various industries, such as plastic, agricultural, veterinary, textile, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical. Ross Group Plc was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.