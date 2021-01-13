Roth Capital Boosts Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Price Target to $1.50

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NLST. ValuEngine downgraded Netlist from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

