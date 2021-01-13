Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Insider Kevin Hostetler Buys 44 Shares of Stock

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) insider Kevin Hostetler bought 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($197.75).

ROR opened at GBX 337.60 ($4.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12. Rotork plc has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 352.20 ($4.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get Rotork plc (ROR.L) alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork plc (ROR.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 266.79 ($3.49).

Rotork plc (ROR.L) Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork plc (ROR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork plc (ROR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.