Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Stock Price Down 22.1%

Shares of Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) dropped 22.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 886,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,190,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.08 million for the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) Company Profile

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

