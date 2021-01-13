Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.18 ($54.33).

BNP stock opened at €45.34 ($53.34) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.40.

About BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

