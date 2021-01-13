Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROCLF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

