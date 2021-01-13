Ruff Trading Up 24.4% Over Last Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and $1.55 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00396278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.59 or 0.04297577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.