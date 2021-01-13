Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$26.00. The company traded as high as C$23.65 and last traded at C$23.58, with a volume of 101874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.62.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) alerts:

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,200,000. Insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519 over the last three months.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$637.00 million. Analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 354.31%.

About Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.