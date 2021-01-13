Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 235587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.76.

A number of research firms have commented on RUS. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.55.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$637.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 354.31%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total value of C$101,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,775,841.75. Insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519 over the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

