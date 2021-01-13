Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1884 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SBR stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.34% and a return on equity of 766.30%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

