Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth $102,138,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.