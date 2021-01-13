SAFE DEAL Trading Down 20.8% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $308,410.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $14.51 or 0.00038596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00107482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00060621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00238555 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,536.06 or 0.86564782 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

