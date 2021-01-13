Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €106.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €110.55 ($130.05).

SAF opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €101.54. Safran SA has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA (SAF.PA) Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

