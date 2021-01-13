salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.61, for a total transaction of $3,894,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,999 shares of company stock worth $50,912,874 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,937. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

