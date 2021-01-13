Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.65. Sally Beauty also reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 910,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

