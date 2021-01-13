Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (NYSE:SLT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.30

Shares of Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (NYSE:SLT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.30 and traded as high as $38.21. Salt High truBeta US Market ETF shares last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 3,483 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.629 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Salt High truBeta US Market ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Salt High truBeta US Market ETF Company Profile (NYSE:SLT)

