Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSL. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$8.81 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 187.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.11. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,217,371.20. Also, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,800,490.40.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

