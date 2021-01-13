Sandvik’s (SDVKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,497. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Sandvik has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

