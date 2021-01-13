Santori & Peters Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $118.27. 102,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

