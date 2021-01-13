Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 4,227 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,147 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 25,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. 100,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

