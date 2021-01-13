Santori & Peters Inc. Takes $540,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,037,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 171,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

