Santori & Peters Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 6.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,444 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73.

