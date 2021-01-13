Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Sappi alerts:

SPPJY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Sappi has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sappi will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.