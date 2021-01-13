Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 74698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.29.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$774.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.6107989 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.