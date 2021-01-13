SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.27

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and traded as high as $19.09. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 15,470 shares changing hands.

SBFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $139.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.26.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 204.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

