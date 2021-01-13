Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close.

SRRK has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

SRRK stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $55.16.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

