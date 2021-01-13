Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $660.00

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 655.54 ($8.56), with a volume of 46524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.56).

The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -12.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 534.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L)’s payout ratio is currently -18.83%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

