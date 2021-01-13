Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.48. 19,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 19,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth $477,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter.

