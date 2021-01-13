Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 245,010 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,609. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

