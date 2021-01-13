Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Reduced by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,469 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 39.0% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HT Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $115,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $92.99. 4,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,741. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $93.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.