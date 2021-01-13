Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $286,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,298,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $71.93.

