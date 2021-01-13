Scotiabank Increases Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $22.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $13.77 on Monday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,377,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

