Scotiabank Increases Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to $0.40

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $0.20 to $0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

SHERF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

