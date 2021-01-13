Scott William Cook Sells 1,302 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $62,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PROS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PROS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PROS by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

