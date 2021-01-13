Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,235 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 46,775 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

NYSE BBY opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

