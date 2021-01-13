Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.86 Million Stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $802,807.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

II-VI stock opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -792.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

