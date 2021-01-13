Scout Investments Inc. Has $20.07 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $294.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.49. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.